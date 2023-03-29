Sunderland's play-off hopes may be dwindling, but it has been a decent season nevertheless.

Having avoided the drop comfortably, the Black Cats have gone someway to re-establishing themselves at this level once again and avoided a dreaded return to the third tier.

The fact the club are still mathematically still in with a chance of reaching the top six just shows how good they have been this season, even despite a load of injuries.

In fact, one wonders where they might be if they had not suffered several injuries to some important players ahead of the run-in.

Unfortunately, Sunderland have been dealt yet another injury blow ahead of their Championship run-in, too, boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed today.

Heading into the international break, the likes of Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Aji Alese had already long been ruled out for the remainder of the season through injury, and now, Jewison Bennette's name has joined that list.

The Costa Rican international dislocated his shoulder whilst away with his national team and Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray now believes he will be out for the remainder of the campaign.

“Jewi [Jewison Bennette] has dislocated his shoulder," Mowbray explained to the media today, via Sunderland club media.

"I think he is finished for the season. It probably needs an operation and pinning.

“With dislocations, you can think you are alright the first time you fall over. Then you do it again and it’s another three months out.”

“We’ll assess it once he gets back in the building but from their medical department, the update is he has dislocated his shoulder in training."

Jewison Bennette joined Sunderland last summer and has had a steady start to life in the North East.

The 18-year-old has featured 15 times for the club in the Championship, and a further three times in the FA Cup.

The winger has also featured for the club's under-21 side on occasion since his arrival.

Sunderland next face league leaders Burnley on Friday night in Championship action.

The Verdict

Sunderland really just can't seem to get any luck at the moment.

As mentioned above, without the injuries, you wonder where they would be in the Championship at the moment.

Indeed, dare I say they would be in the top six, or certainly a lot closer to it.

Bennette is not as key of a player for the team as some of the other injuries the club are dealing with. However, he is a loss nonetheless, and as a result, Tony Mowbray has one less attacking option at his disposal.