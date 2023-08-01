Since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus became part of the ownership at Sunderland, the Black Cats have brought in a number of French players to their squad - suggesting that the young tycoon has a part to play in their recruitment strategy.

The 25-year-old has invested his money into the Wearsiders and eventually became the majority owner at the Stadium of Light, and the change in transfer strategy has seen young players from all over the world arrive at the club.

The French influx began with the loan addition of midfielder Edouard Michut from Paris Saint-Germain last August, and they were followed by the permanent additions of Abdoullah Ba, Pierre Ekwah and Isaac Lihadji.

And whilst a Spaniard, young striker Eliezer Mayenda has signed from French outfit Sochaux as well, showing further that Sunderland are still to recruit either French players or individuals who have been plying their trade across the English Channel.

It now looks as though the Black Cats' French contingent could be expanding as well if reports are to be believed as the club are in talks to land yet another player from Ligue 1 champions PSG, much like they did with Michut last season.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, the two clubs are now in talks for the potential transfer of right-back Colin Dagba, in a deal which would be a permanent one if agreed.

Dagba reportedly has no future at the Parc Des Princes and Sunderland could now be about to land the 24-year-old in a move which would bolster their options in defence.

Who is Colin Dagba?

Dagba came through the ranks at Boulogne as a youngster, playing 20 times at senior level before moving on to PSG as a 17-year-old.

He played for PSG's B-team at first before making his debut for the first-team in 2018, playing 22 times in the 2018-19 season as they won Ligue 1.

Dagba continued to feature at senior level when he was fit and available and it led to him playing 33 times in all competitions in the 2020-21 season, but game-time was reduced the year after as he played in just six matches the following season.

Strasbourg then loaned Dagba in from PSG for 2022-23, where he played 21 times in Ligue 1 but he wasn't always a starter for Le Racing as they finished 15th out of 20 sides in the top flight.

With no pathway back into the first-team at PSG though under Luis Enrique, Dagba looks set to depart.

Where would Colin Dagba fit in at Sunderland?

Considering Northern Irish youngster Trai Hume had somewhat of a breakout season at the Stadium of Light last year, it is a surprise that Sunderland are going in for Dagba.

Dagba of course is more established at a higher level of football, but it could mean one of two things - either Mowbray is going to rotate the pair or Hume will feature in other positions such as centre-back and left-back, positions in which he has featured already.

It could be a potential sign though that at times, Mowbray will move to a back three, allowing Dagba to be the wing-back on the right and Hume to slot into the right-hand side of a back three.