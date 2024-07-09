Sunderland are keen to sign Alan Browne this summer, following his departure from Preston North End.

That's according to a report from The Sunderland Echo, who say that the Black Cats are already in talks with the midfielder over a potential deal.

Browne is now a free agent after turning down the offer of a new contract with Preston after his previous deal expired at the end of the 2023/24 season.

He made over 400 appearances in all competitions for the Lilywhites in a spell at Deepdale that lasted over 10 years, having arrived as a teenager from Cork City in 2014.

Alan Browne 2023/24 Championship statistics for Preston North End - from SofaScore Appearances 41 Goals 4 Assists 4 Pass Success Rate 76% Tackles per Game 1.9 Balls Recovered per Game 5.7 Duel Success Rate 51%

But while he has now departed the club, he could still be set to remain in the Championship for next season, as interest in his services continues to grow.

Sunderland working on Alan Browne deal following Preston North End exit

According to this latest update, Sunderland are keen on a deal to sign Browne this summer, with the midfielder now available as a free agent.

It is thought that the Black Cats are keen to add some Championship experience to their side this summer, something the midfielder offers following his time with Preston.

Browne has also won 35 caps at senior international level for the Republic of Ireland during his career.

Sunderland are now said to have held initial discussions with Browne about a move, that have apparently been positive.

And as per journalist Michael Graham, Browne is willing to take a paycut from what he was on at Deepdale in order to complete a move to Wearside, with the club stepping back from their interest in former Sheffield United veteran Ollie Norwood because of their belief that a deal for Browne is close.

There has also been interest from elsewhere in Browne. Journalist Alan Nixon has previously reported that two other Championship sides - Sheffield United and Coventry City - are also keen on the now former Preston man, but it looks increasingly likely that sporting director Kristjaan Speakman may get this one over the line.

Sunderland have so far made one signing this summer, with goalkeeper Simon Moore joining on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Coventry.

That came prior to the appointment of Regis Le Bris as the Black Cats' new manager, meaning he is still waiting to make his first signing since taking over at the Stadium of Light.

An underwhelming end to last season under interim manager Mike Dodds saw Sunderland finish the campaign 16th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

By contrast, Browne's helped Preston to a 10th-placed finish - 10 points adrift of the play-off places - in his final season with the club.

Alan Browne would be a good addition at the Stadium of Light for Sunderland

It does feel as though this is a signing that would be a smart one for Sunderland to make this summer, if they are able to get it done.

The Black Cats still have a relatively young squad, and could certainly benefit from some extra experience of competing at this level.

Browne obviously has plenty of that from his time with Preston that can help those younger players, but at 29-years-old, he still has plenty more to give as well.

Beyond that, Sunderland have lost options in midfield this summer with the departures of Corry Evans and Callum Styles.

Bringing in another option in that position such as the Irishman would be useful in that respect as well.

The fact he is available on a free transfer is also helpful from a financial perspective, and so the signing of Browne looks to be one that is well worth pursuing this summer for Sunderland.