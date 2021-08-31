Sunderland ‘in talks’ to secure transfer agreement for 20-year-old

League One side Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leon Dajaku, according to Roker Report.

The 20-year-old spent much of his youth career at VfB Stuttgart before moving to Julian Nagelsmann’s side on a four-year deal in 2019 – and has been with the former Champions League winners’ reserve team in the lower German divisions for the majority of his time there.

So far, he has only made two appearances for the senior time in the Bundesliga and after being shipped out on an unsuccessful six-month loan spell to Union Berlin, the winger now looks set to be sold with Lee Johnson’s side taking an interest in his signature.

The Black Cats are desperate to win promotion back to the Championship at the fourth time of asking after suffering several seasons of disappointment in the third tier – and have gone a long way in improving their squad depth this summer to ensure they are at the top end of the table again this season.

Aiden McGeady, Lyndon Gooch, Aiden O’Brien and Jack Diamond are all options the Wearside club currently have at their disposal out wide.

But with manager Johnson considering letting the latter go out on loan – they may need another reinforcement in that area to provide the depth, quality and competition needed to succeed in League One during this campaign.

They have until 11pm tonight to get this potential deal over the line – or they face the prospect of being forced to use the free agent market until the next January window.

The Verdict:

The German youth international may have struggled for playing time at Bayern – but if he can fulfil the potential he showed at Stuttgart before his move to the Allianz Arena – this could be a magnificent addition for a club that may benefit from having another option on the wing.

A goalkeeper is also on their priority list and perhaps rightly so, but a winger would also be ideal with Jack Diamond’s current situation and he would join three top-quality wingers who are already at the club.

United States international Gooch can be unplayable on his day, Aiden McGeady topped the League One assists tally last season despite only playing regularly since December and O’Brien’s hat-trick in the Carabao Cup against Blackpool last week just shows what he can bring to the Stadium of Light.

And after only spending money on Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins this summer, this is a deal they could probably afford to get over the line depending on Bayern Munich’s asking price and the wages Dajaku will demand.

Bayern may even decide to terminate his contract if he fails to find a move before the deadline just to get him off their wages books – but the Black Cats will not want to rely on that as they chase the 20-year-old’s signature.