Sunderland in pole position over EFL club to sign defender in January

Sunderland and Lincoln City are battling it out for the signature of Northern Irish defender Trai Hume, as per a report from the Belfast Telegraph last week.

Yesterday, Belfast Live revealed that it was the Black Cats who were leading the race for the impressive 19-year-old who pays his trade for Linfield.

The report also stated that Linfield manager David Healy does not believe that the teenager will be with the table-toppers in the Northern Ireland Premiership beyond January.

Hume has appeared 16 times for the Blues in the league this season, chipping in with two goals and a further two assists in that time, whilst also representing his country’s U21s on six occasions.

Sunderland still lack depth in full-back positions, making a January move for a right-back high up on their priority list.

The verdict

It would be no surprise to see the Black Cats end up victorious in their pursuit of the 19-year-old, as they find themselves in a position where recruiting a right-back ranks fairly high in their January wish-list.

To progress into the Blues’ first team set up, and play his part in his side’s rise to the top of the league, it is clear to see that he possesses a lot of talent.

It would be no surprise to see this initial interest from the League One clubs sparking an even larger race for his services.

Sunderland have limited options at right-back, and whilst he may still be a teenager, it is likely that Hume would be brought straight into the first team on arrival.