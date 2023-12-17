Highlights Michael Beale has an impressive managerial record, winning 40 out of his 65 games in management.

Beale's time at Rangers was seen as underachieving, but his success at QPR shows his coaching ability.

There is pressure on Beale to succeed immediately at Sunderland, but he has the potential to lead the team to a playoff push.

Michael Beale is closing in on the managerial vacancy at Sunderland.

According to The Athletic, the former QPR and Rangers boss is in advanced talks with the Black Cats to take the reins of the first team squad at the Stadium of Light.

Beale is currently out of work, having been dismissed by Scottish giants Rangers earlier this season after a poor start to the new term.

The 43-year-old previously managed in the Championship at Loftus Road, where he earned a lot of praise prior to jumping ship to Ibrox.

Beale an unexpected appointment at Sunderland

Michael Beale management record Club managed Games managed Win percentage QPR 22 40.9 Rangers 43 72.1 Total 65 61.5

A number of names were linked with replacing Tony Mowbray at Sunderland, but Beale is now set to be closing in on the head coach role at Wearside.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Beale is the right man to bring the club forward amid their promotion push…

Declan Harte

Beale has won 40 of his 65 games in management, which is a pretty impressive record on the face of it.

He won 72 per cent of the fixtures he oversaw with Rangers, but the lofty expectations in Glasgow makes it very hard for anyone to succeed.

There is no doubt that Beale is a smart coach, although it does come as a surprise that Sunderland have moved to appoint him.

There were a number of serious names linked with the role, but Beale never seemed to be top of their priority list until he was suddenly about to be appointed.

The 43-year-old will be under pressure to succeed immediately, as Sunderland will be aiming to fight for promotion.

He will have to deal with a misfiring attack, with none of their forwards yet to score a league goal, as well as transfer speculation over key stars ahead of January.

But this is a quality Sunderland team that can finish inside the top six, and Beale is a more than capable coach to deliver a play-off push so this is an exciting time for the club.

Chris Gallagher

This is a risky move.

Beale did well at QPR but his time with Rangers, most recently, is a real concern. Admittedly, a lot of his issues at Ibrox stemmed from poor transfers, which won't be his remit at Sunderland, but they still weren't a well-coached team.

The improvement under Phillipe Clement shows Beale was underachieving significantly with Rangers, and you'd have to say he's fortunate to get a job like Sunderland on the back of his time there.

However, he has always been regarded as a good coach, so he could be the figure that the Black Cats need to develop what is a talented, young squad.

But, having sacked Mowbray, Sunderland fans were hoping for a clear upgrade, and Beale has a lot to prove once this is confirmed.