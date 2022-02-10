Sunderland in advanced talks with ex-Premier League manager amid Roy Keane setback

Sunderland have turned to Alex Neil to potentially become their next manager following a breakdown in negotiations with Roy Keane, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Athletic first reported this morning that Keane, who was the front-runner to replace Lee Johnson at the Stadium of Light, was no longer under consideration for the job despite being offered it on Wednesday.

With the Irishman not an option anymore, the Black Cats’ hierarchy are moving quickly to try and get in a new manager before Saturday’s match with AFC Wimbledon.

And despite reports today suggesting that former Hull City boss Grant McCann is primed to take up the role, it is ex-Preston North End man Neil who the club are in advanced discussions with.

The 41-year-old has been out of work for almost a year following his departure from Deepdale, having spent nearly four years at the Lancashire outfit and achieving finishes of 7th and 9th in the Championship on a small budget.

Neil also possesses promotion experience with both Scottish side Hamilton Academical and to the Premier League with Norwich City and his expertise may come in handy as Sunderland look to get back to the Championship.

The Verdict

Lots of Sunderland fans had their heart set on Keane returning to Wearside, so this news will be disappointing to some.

However when you look at the bigger picture, the Irishman has not managed in 11 years whilst in his relatively short managerial career, Neil has managed in the Premier League and done very well in the division where Sunderland want to be next season.

Things didn’t go exactly to plan for the Scot in his final year at Preston but he had his best players constantly sold and they were never adequately replaced and his time at the club naturally came to its conclusion.

But he’s a man with promotion experience and right now that is what Sunderland need.