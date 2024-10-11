Regis Le Bris will have a key decision to make against Hull City, with the return of Eliezer Mayenda set to shake up Sunderland's striking options.

The Spaniard was Le Bris' preferred choice at the start of the season and started all the Black Cats' opening six games. However, he suffered an injury which kept him out of the side's last two matches.

Wilson Isidor was the main beneficiary of Mayenda's absence and scored two goals in three starts, leaving Le Bris with a selection dilemma ahead of the Championship clash with the Tigers.

Indeed, the Frenchman's decision could set the trend for Sunderland moving forward, with both strikers vying for a run in the starting eleven.

Eliezer Mayenda set to return for Sunderland following injury

Mayenda has enjoyed a fine start to the 2024/25 season, having been an outcast during the last campaign.

The striking position was up for grabs prior to the Championship season, and while many expected an incoming forward to pick up the spot, it was the 19-year-old who was given the nod ahead of Nazariy Rusyn and Luis 'Hemir' Semedo.

Despite a quiet first game, Mayenda kicked on and contributed two goals and two assists in his opening six matches of the season, solidifying his position as first choice.

Although he is not always clinical, the 19-year-old has shown there are several layers to his game, with his hold-up play a particular strength for the Wearsiders.

However, the Spaniard suffered a muscular injury and missed Sunderland's last three games against Watford, Derby County and Leeds United respectively.

Having lost his place, Mayenda is expected to return for the Black Cats after the international break and will be hoping that Le Bris has not forgotten about his early season exploits.

Regis Le Bris call should signal preferred first choice striker

In Mayenda's absence, Isidor has thrived as Sunderland's number nine and has two goals in three starts for the Wearsiders.

Although he has not been as heavily involved as the Spaniard, Isidor has been clinical and has given Le Bris a significant decision to make moving forward.

The manager has not tended to make too many changes to his starting eleven so far this season, which would suggest that Isidor will be given the nod against Hull. Having started the last three, Isidor could be in pole position.

Furthermore, the Frenchman's decision will likely have implications for the duo moving forward, with the starter against Hull likely to remain in the starting line up for the foreseeable future.

Of course, the Championship season is a squad game and there will be times when either will be called upon, but Le Bris has a habit of sticking with the same players.

While both players offer something different for Le Bris, his selection promises to be an intriguing one, and one that should set the tone for the next stretch of Championship games.

When comparing the duo's statistics, Mayenda leads the way with expected goals, which is a clear indication that he has benefited from more chances. However, Isidor has been clinical with a notably slimmer xG.

Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor's 2024/25 Championship statistics compared - per SofaScore Statistics Eliezer Mayenda Wilson Isidor Appearances 6 6 Goals 2 2 Expected Goals (xG) 2.93 1.49 Assists 2 0 Touches 15.3 12.2

With Mayenda set to return from injury, Le Bris faces one of his most significant selection calls in his short Sunderland tenure to date.

Although the Spaniard enjoyed an early season run in the team with two goals, Isidor has made a significant impact in his absence with the same number.

Le Bris' decision against Hull is likely to signal his intent moving forwards, with the preferred starter likely to benefit from a run in the side.