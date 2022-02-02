Sunderland identify preferred candidate to succeed Lee Johnson

Sunderland have offered Roy Keane the chance to take over as manager for the rest of the season.

It was revealed today that the 50-year-old had emerged as a contender to succeed Lee Johnson, who was sacked following the embarrassing 6-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers last time out.

And, things have accelerated this evening as the Telegraph have stated that Keane has emerged as the frontrunner, with an offer put to the Irishman.

They state that it would be a deal for the rest of the campaign to start with and then the option of a longer deal would be discussed. Crucially, they add that Keane is open to the idea, although it’s believed that he has asked for 48 hours before making a decision.

If the move happens, it would be the 50-year-old’s second spell at the Stadium of Light after he was appointed in 2006 and went on to win promotion from the Championship after having an immediate impact, whilst he also kept the team in the Premier League.

It would also be his first managerial role in over a decade after leaving Ipswich in 2011, although he has had roles with Aston Villa, Ireland and Nottingham Forest since.

The verdict

This would be a massive call from the Sunderland hierarchy and it’s a decision that would have the whole football world talking.

Everyone knows what Keane is like in terms of his demands and he proved at the Black Cats that he can bring success. But, it’s still a worry that he has been out of the game so long and some will wonder if he’s a long-term solution.

Nevertheless, it’s still an exciting potential appointment and it’s a great opportunity for him, so if he does want to return to management you’d presume he’d take this offer.

