Sunderland have turned their transfer strategy around in the last few years and are now a side that has done some very good business.

The Black Cats have gone away from buying more experienced players, who may be on high wages and are now targeting more upcoming, younger players.

It was a strategy that did well for them last season as they reached the play-off semi-finals, so Tony Mowbray will hope the same happens again in the 2023/24 campaign.

The Championship side have already been busy this summer with the additions of Jenson Seelt, Nectarios Traintis, Luis Semedo, and Jobe Bellingham.

They don’t look like they are going to stop there, as the club are eyeing other potential deals.

One is Manchester United’s Nathan Bishop, who has been identified as a top target should Alex Bass leave this summer, according to Sunderland Nation.

Who is Nathan Bishop?

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has been on the books at Old Trafford since January 2020, when he was bought by the Premier League club from Southend United.

Bishop came to Man United with a growing reputation, but that has somewhat stalled at the club as he’s had to settle for being a backup goalkeeper.

The keeper hasn’t made a single competitive appearance in the Man United first team yet, with all his appearances for the club coming in the under-21s.

In the 2021/22 season, Man United decided to loan Bishop out to League Two Mansfield Town.

The goalkeeper performed relatively well over the campaign, playing 53 times and keeping 16 clean sheets.

The Red Devils decided against sending Bishop out on loan last season, and instead he stayed in the first team picture as the club’s fourth-choice keeper.

Bishop did manage to make the bench in the Premier League on four occasions, but as mentioned, he has yet to play a competitive game for the club.

What is Nathan Bishop’s situation?

Man United activated a one-year option in his contract this summer, meaning he is contracted until next summer.

However, there is a belief that the 23-year-old’s future may lie away from Old Trafford.

Now, according to Sunderland Nation, the Black Cats have identified Bishop as a suitable replacement for Alex Bass should he leave the club this summer.

The report adds this means Sunderland would add a goalkeeper to their ranks that can develop alongside Anthony Patterson, instead of bringing in an experienced goalkeeper who may be pushing for more starts.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough stated he was looking for a goalkeeper this summer, but ruled out a move for Bishop as he said “he will be playing in a higher division.”

Will Alex Bass leave Sunderland?

The Sunderland back-up goalkeeper is set to leave the club this summer and join AFC Wimbledon on loan, according to Alan Nixon, via his Patreon account.

The 25-year-old joined the Black Cats last summer from Portsmouth, but he failed to get ahead of Anthony Patterson as he only made two appearances for the club.

So, it seems the Championship outfit is willing for him to play regular football elsewhere in the EFL this season.