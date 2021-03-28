Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

Sunderland icon issues brilliant response to Newcastle fan’s Twitter jibe

Former Sunderland defender Michael Gray has responded to a tweet from a Newcastle fan about the Black Cats’ current status as a League One club, by claiming the two sides will be facing each other next season.

Sunderland picked up another bid win in their pursuit of League One promotion on Saturday, beating Bristol Rovers 1-0 at The Memorial Stadium.

That result leaves the Black Cats third in the League One table, two points adrift of the playoffs with ten games of their league season remaining, and taking to Twitter to react to that latest win, Gray described those outstanding matches as ten cup finals.

Perhaps not surprisingly given the rivalry between the two sides, one Newcastle fan was quick to point out that those ten games will be played in the third-tier of English football.

Gray however, was not ready to take that stick without a response, as he replied by claiming that when Sunderland win those games, they will be playing Newcastle in the Championship next season.

It has been a dismal campaign in the Premier League for Newcastle this season, with Steve Bruce’s side currently 17th in the table, two points clear of the relegation zone, having won just two of their last 20 matches in all competitions.

The Verdict

You can’t really blame Gray for coming up with a tongue in cheek response such as this.

With the struggles that Newcastle have endured so far this season, those associated with the Magpies are always going to open themselves to stick such as this if they are to take aim at other clubs, particularly their main rivals.

Gray is of course already a Sunderland legend for what he did for the club on the pitch, and this will no doubt have only improved his standing with the club’s fan even further.

Indeed, if Sunderland are to win promotion this season, then a Newcastle relegation to go alongside it – both of which could certainly happen – would simply be the icing on the cake for those of a Black Cats persuasion.


