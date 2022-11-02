Sunderland, Hull & Sheffield Wednesday in transfer battle for 22-y/o defender

Sundderland, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday are all keeping tabs on Grimsby Town’s Anthony Glennon ahead of the January transfer window.

The left-back, who was previously at Burnley, only joined the Mariners in the summer but he has quickly established himself as one of the standout performers in his position in League Two, scoring one goal and registering three assists in 13 league games.

And, it appears his form has caught the eye of several clubs higher up the pyramid, as Football Insider revealed that Championship pair Hull and Sunderland have been joined by the third tier Owls in monitoring Glennon.

The 22-year-old has a contract with Grimsby until 2024, so they won’t be in a position where they have to cash in but the reality is that it could be difficult to keep hold of Glennon given the stature of the clubs interested.

Glennon will have a chance to impress against a higher ranked side when Grimsby take on League One leaders Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Saturday.

10 simple facts that every Sunderland fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were the club founded? 1872 1879 1885 1889

The verdict

There are some good players in the lower leagues and Glennon’s performances have been excellent this season so it’s no surprise that he is attracting interest.

Given his age, he has the potential to be a smart long-term signing for any club interested, so it will be intriguing to see how it plays out and whether any formal offers arrive in the New Year.

As for Glennon, this sort of news could turn his head but he knows he just needs to keep performing and then see if anything materialises when the window opens.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.