Highlights Sunderland, Hull City, and Watford interested in free agent Oli Norwood

Clubs seeking experienced players like Norwood to balance youthful squads

Potential move to Vicarage Road alongside Jake Livermore, MLS interest also noted

Sunderland, Hull City and Watford have all been linked with soon-to-be free agent Oli Norwood, who is set to leave Bramall Lane at the end of his current deal.

Football Insider have reported that the Championship trio are all interested in bringing the former Manchester United academy member to their clubs.

Sunderland, who have the youngest squad in the division, are looking to add an experienced player to their group. Similarly, Hull had built a squad that was full of youth, but an offer to Norwood would show that they are going down a different avenue, following the sacking of Liam Rosenior.

The 33-year-old Blade would join alongside fellow experienced midfield operator Jake Livermore if he makes a move to Vicarage Road in the summer.

Football Insider added that there is expected to be interest from the MLS in Norwood too.

