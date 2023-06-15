Southampton's relegation to the Championship from the Premier League will likely come at a cost, with several players likely to depart the club this summer.

Captain James Ward-Prowse is likely to be the most in-demand and a host of clubs are keen, and there has been interest in players such as Armel Bella-Kotchap and mid-season signing Paul Onuachu too.

One player who Southampton fans may have somewhat forgotten about though is Will Smallbone, and he too could end up departing this summer for pastures new.

Bournemouth, Sunderland and Hull City keen on Will Smallbone

According to a report from Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers, there is significant interest in Smallbone following his performances on loan at Stoke City in the Championship last season, where he played 46 times in all competitions, scoring three goals and notching ffive assists.

Included in the interested parties is Southampton's south coast rivals Bournemouth, who could offer the 23-year-old the opportunity of top flight football.

Two other Premier League clubs that have not been named are also watching Smallbone's situation with interest, with the Republic of Ireland international waiting to see how he fits into the plans of expected new head coach Russell Martin.

There is also Championship interest materialising too though, with Sunderland one of the clubs keen on Smallbone.

The creative midfielder had one of his finest showings for the Potters against the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light last season as he bagged a hat-trick of assists in a 5-1 demolition job for Stoke.

And adding to Smallbone's list of admirers is Hull City and head coach Liam Rosenior, with the Tigers also said to be keen on a summer deal for his services.

Should Will Smallbone leave Southampton this summer?

When you factor in the potential departures of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia, it leaves Southampton desperately short of options in their engine room.

Smallbone can play as a deeper-lying midfielder but his best performances for Stoke came as a number 10, where there will be competition for places this season at Southampton with Charly Alcaraz expected to play a prominent role.

Therefore, he may not be in Russell Martin's plans as much as he would like although we are yet to even see the ex-Scotland international appointed, so Smallbone therefore will have to wait to see what's in store for him.

And whilst a move to Bournemouth would be appealing because of Premier League football, he'd likely only be a backup there, so if Sunderland or Hull come calling this summer then they should be moves Smallbone considers.