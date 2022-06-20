Sunderland, Huddersfield Town and Bristol City have offers rejected for 21-year-old

21-year-old Jack Rudoni had a brilliant season with AFC Wimbledon despite the Dons suffering relegation to League Two.

The midfielder was a mainstay in the side making 41 league appearances and was able to score 12 goals, as well as provide five assists.

As a result of his good form, there have been a number of clubs interested in gaining his services this summer but the club are not going to lose their man easily.

The South London Press have reported that offers from Championship sides Sunderland, Huddersfield Town and Bristol City have all had bids rejected for the youngster.

According to the report, all the bids are offers that are more than £1million with add-ons.

However, despite being out of contract next summer, due to his age, AFC Wimbledon would be entitled to compensation even if he left next year, meaning they are not under an intense pressure to sell him now.

That being said, the Dons have clearly marked out their expectations in terms of what they would consider to lose one of their star players, and it will now be up to the Championship clubs to decide whether he is worth making the move for even at an increased price.

The Verdict:

You can understand why the clubs all had their offers rejected at this stage as the Dons clearly feel their player is going to be a key part of their side and, with no pressure to sell right now, they have the opportunity to either keep their player or get a higher fee for him.

The youngster showed a lot of promise this season so it wouldn’t be surprising to see sides come back with a better offer for the player in the hope of gaining his services next season.

However, the Dons should ensure they have a clear price tag in their mind when it comes to the player to make sure they don’t end up missing out on a good fee.