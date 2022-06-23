Sunderland & Huddersfield among clubs in transfer tussle for 29-y/o midfielder

Sunderland, Preston and Huddersfield are all interested in Ravel Morrison as he approaches the end of his Derby County contract.

The attack-minded midfielder made 36 appearances for the Rams last season, scoring four goals and registering four assists in what was an impressive individual campaign despite the Rams relegation.

With Derby’s off-field issues still not resolved, boss Wayne Rooney has been unable to strengthen his squad and whilst it’s hoped that a positive outcome will be reached in the coming weeks, it has seen Derby miss out on several transfer targets and they can’t extend deals of the current group.

Therefore, Morrison, who has previously said he wanted to stay at Pride Park, is going to be a free agent and will be on the lookout for a new club.

And, according to Football Insider, he is attracting plenty of interest, as they claim the Black Cats, North End and the Terriers are all considering offering the former Manchester United youngster a contract ahead of next season.

All three clubs will hope to be pushing for the play-offs next year, with Huddersfield having just lost the final to Nottingham Forest in May.

The verdict

You can understand why there is interest in Morrison as he is going to be a bargain for whoever lands him due to his contract status.

Previous concerns about his attitude and temperament should’ve been eased by the way he performed for the Rams last season, where he was regularly available and pretty consistent with his displays.

So, he would offer a lot to whichever club signs the player and on a free it’s certainly a risk worth taking.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.