Millwall

Sunderland hoping to gazump Championship rival to Leeds United signing

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United centre back, Charlie Cresswell, this summer. 

Alex Neil’s side are preparing for life back in the Championship in 2022/23, following promotion through the play-offs in League One.

Focus is currently on recruitment, with James Marshment of TEAMtalk outlining how they are keen on Leeds’ Cresswell.

Cresswell is currently in talks with Millwall over a loan move to London, but there’s hope at the Stadium of Light that the Black Cats can land the 19-year-old’s signature.

Cresswell has made seven appearances in Leeds’ first team so far in his career, five of which have come in the Premier League following his debut in the EFL Cup.

The England youth international started and impressed in Leeds’ 2-1 defeat to West Ham United in late September, whilst all his other appearances for Leeds have come as a substitute in the Premier League.

Despite the impressive nature of his Premier League impact, Cresswell remains down the pecking order at Leeds, with Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente all preferred ahead of him, along with the versatile Luke Ayling.

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

