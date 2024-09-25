Sunderland have confirmed the capture of free agent striker Aaron Connolly, and the Black Cats will be hoping he can follow in the footsteps of Patrick Roberts at the Stadium of Light.

The Republic of Ireland international has signed a one-year contract with Sunderland, following his release from Championship rivals Hull City this summer.

Connolly emerged as one of the brightest young forwards in English football back in 2019, as he broke into Brighton & Hove Albion's Premier League squad with some eye-catching performances, and a handful of goals.

But, concerns over his attitude and professionalism would soon follow, and after years of unsuccessful loan moves with the likes of Middlesbrough and Venezia, the young striker was sold to Hull at the start of last season.

Despite scoring eight goals in the Championship last season, he would see the club opt against offering him a long-term deal, and meant he would once again be searching for a new home.

Arriving at the doors of the Stadium of Light in 2022, Roberts found himself in a similar situation to Connolly, and Sunderland will be hoping that they can offer the same lifeline to the Irishman that resurrected Roberts' career.

Sunderland will be hoping to emulate Roberts' rise with Connolly

When Roberts washed up on the banks of the Wear in January 2022, a sizeable section of Sunderland's fanbase was skeptical over his potential to make a sizeable impact at the Stadium of Light.

After all, - and indeed similarly to that of Connolly - the former Manchester City winger had struggled to recapture the form he displayed from earlier in his career, as multiple loan spells came and went without him truly making his mark.

Some of Roberts' career stats, per FotMob Club Season Appearances Goals Assists Celtic 16/17 47 11 14 Girona 18/19 22 0 1 Middlesbrough 19/20 11 1 2 Derby 20/21 15 1 1 Troyes 21/22 2 0 0

Those unsuccessful loan moves would seal his fate at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City saw no future for him at the football club. With so many consecutive loans, Roberts simply needed a place to call home.

Luckily for him, Sunderland picked up the phone, and it was so. Two goals and one assist in the second half of the 2021/22 League One season, including a vitally important added-time winner in the play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday, ensured he'd instantly won a place in the hearts of Wearsiders forever.

Since then, Roberts has firmly established himself as an integral part of Sunderland's squad. Various managers came and went, but the direct and tricky winger has largely remained in the starting lineup, scoring goals and providing for his teammates on a pretty consistent basis.

Now under Regis Le Bris, he could be set for his best and most important season in a red and white shirt so far, as the Black Cats will look to him to help provide the goals and assists that could take them all the way to the Premier League.

Connolly should see Wearside as ideal place to revitalise his career

In Connolly, Sunderland have seemingly found their next reclamation project, and if it works, they could see a similar amount of success with him as they've had with Roberts.

At just 24, the former Hull City striker still potentially has the best years of his career ahead of him, and it sounds like he has his heart set on enjoying those years on Wearside.

Speaking with the club website, he said: “I feel very privileged to sign for Sunderland. I have only been up here for a short while, but it’s easy to see what this club means to people and the atmosphere on Saturday showed that.

"I want to represent that in the right way and pay back the faith the club has placed in me by playing well and doing what I love more than anything, which is scoring goals.

"I’m ready to move forward with my career after facing some challenges in recent times and I fully understand the huge opportunity I have ahead of me.”

With the emergence of Spanish striking sensation Eliezer Mayenda, Connolly will face strong competition for a starting role at the Stadium of Light.

But, with the Spaniard still only being 19, Le Bris will no doubt want to ensure that he isn't overworking and demanding too much from him, and so there will likely be plenty of opportunities for someone else to lead the line.

Nazariy Rusyn has yet to prove that he can be a consistent performer at Championship level, Wilson Isidor is more of a versatile forward rather than an out and out centre forward, whilst Ahmed Abdullahi has been ruled out for up to three months after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.

That leaves the door wide open for Connolly to become the number two striker straight away, and as a result, he could be first in line for any starting opportunities should Mayenda be rested, or miss time through injury.

Sunderland fans will no doubt see the potential to repeat their success with Roberts in this Connolly deal, and so he will surely be afforded time and the full backing of the Black Cats faithful to make this move work.