Sunderland have spoken to Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin as they continue to look for Tony Mowbray’s replacement.

Jimmy Thelin’s career so far

The 45-year-old is not a name that many Black Cats’ fans will know, as he has spent his coaching career in Sweden, initially in the lower leagues with Jonkopings Sodra.

His work with them saw him land the Elfsborg job in 2018, and Thelin has overseen a successful period for the club over the past five years, transforming them from a mid-table side into one that was pushing at the top of the Allsvenskan.

However, Thelin endured a heartbreaking end to the most recent campaign, as Elfsborg lost a final day decider at Malmo that saw them lose top spot to finish second.

Nevertheless, his stock is high, as he has built a stylish, attacking team, and it had been claimed that he was on the radar of Swansea City, who are also on the lookout for a new boss.

Sunderland enter talks with Jimmy Thelin

But, his work has also attracted interest from Sunderland, as Sportbladet has claimed that the Wearside outfit have been in discussions with Thelin as they continue their search for a new head coach.

They state that members of the Sunderland board were with Thelin this week, and they indicate that he is weighing up his next move.

The update reveals Thelin is not keen on the Swedish national team role despite links, whilst he is also thought to have turned down an offer from a club in Belgium.

However, it appears Sunderland won’t have a free run at Thelin if they do make him their number one target, as Sportbladet explained that there is interest in the boss from another Scandinavian side, along with a fellow Championship team, which they say is not the Swans.

Sunderland managerial search continues

This is the latest name to be thrown into the mix for the Sunderland job, with the likes of Kim Hellberg and particularly Will Still thought to have admirers from Sunderland.

Fabrizio Romano has said today that Still is no longer the top target for Sunderland, who have turned their attention elsewhere.

Mike Dodds continues to buy the hierarchy time

It’s now ten days since Mowbray lost his job, and not having a replacement lined up can often prompt criticism from the supporters.

But, pleasingly for the Sunderland hierarchy, temporary boss Mike Dodds has shown that he can lead the team very well, having guided the side to wins over West Brom and Leeds United.

Beating the promotion hopefuls, and moving Sunderland back into the top six in the process, was huge for the club, and it means they don’t have to rush to bring in the next head coach.

Dodds has a good understanding of the players, and his tactical prowess has been on show in the past two games, as he made tweaks to overcome the opposition.

He will be in the dugout again this weekend as Sunderland take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate.