Sunderland have held talks with Ellis Simms over potentially re-signing the striker this summer.

According to The Northern Echo, the Black Cats have already had discussions with the 22-year-old over making a return to the Stadium of Light for next season.

Simms enjoyed a loan spell in the first half of the previous campaign in which he proved an important part of the first team squad.

The forward bagged seven goals from 17 appearances in the Championship, which proved very important to the team’s hopes of earning a play-off place.

Does Ellis Simms have a future with Everton?

Any decision over his future depends on parent club Everton, who have the final say on where the Englishman plies his trade next season.

Simms returned to Goodison in January to aid the club’s bid to remain in the Premier League.

He featured 11 times in the top flight, but scored just once as Sean Dyche led the team to a 17th place finish.

Everton narrowly avoided relegation, finishing just two points clear of the bottom three.

The Toffees are yet to make a decision over the future of Simms, with Dyche set to make the final call at some point this summer.

His future may yet depend on the club’s ability to attract attacking additions of their own in the coming weeks.

While Simms is unlikely to be a regular starter for Everton next season, he could still have a role to play in the squad if no new signings are made.

Who is interested in Ellis Simms?

Sunderland face competition for the forward if he is made available.

Stoke City are also interested in signing Simms, with Alex Neil looking to reunite with the player he originally signed during his time in charge at the Stadium of Light.

Ipswich Town have also been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old.

Sunderland will fancy their chances of signing the forward given their history with the player, but there are no guarantees that he will prefer a move back to the club.

Would Ellis Simms be a good signing for Sunderland?

Simms was excellent for Sunderland during his first stint at the club, so it seems a no-brainer to go back in for him this summer.

He was unable to prove himself as a Premier League calibre player during his time back with Everton, so it would be a surprise if they kept him on.

Selling to a Championship side seems the smartest option available to Everton.

And Sunderland should be best placed to sign him given their history and their need to add firepower up front.