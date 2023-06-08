Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle are interested in a potential summer move for Swansea City attacker Morgan Whittaker, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Englishman put himself in the shop window during his loan spell at Plymouth during the 2022/23 campaign, playing a big part in helping Steven Schumacher's side to secure promotion to the Championship despite the fact he only spent the first half of the season at Home Park.

Recording nine goals and seven assists in 31 appearances for the Pilgrims during his stay, his performances persuaded parent club Swansea to recall him in January, but he has been unable to make a huge impact since his return to South Wales.

Speculation surrounding his future may have played a part in that, with Rangers being heavily linked with a move for the ex-Derby County man during the winter window.

Are Rangers still interested in Morgan Whittaker?

Michael Beale hasn't been afraid to utilise the English market since his arrival at Ibrox and that's why it was no shock that he was pursuing a move for Whittaker back in January.

After failing to secure his services during the previous window despite lodging numerous bids, it was unclear whether the Gers were going to retain their interest in the 22-year-old.

But it has now been reported by the Daily Record that Beale has resumed talks to recruit the Swansea man - and the ex-QPR boss will surely be optimistic about his chances of getting a deal over the line considering the Swans haven't been afraid to cash in on players under their current owners.

Are Sunderland right to have an interest in Morgan Whittaker?

It would be hard to see anyone replacing Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts in the starting lineup at the moment, so Whittaker may need to wait patiently for his chance to shine if he did make the switch to Wearside.

Mowbray's side certainly seem to be on the rise though, so you could understand it if the 22-year-old was open to this move, even though the Black Cats remain in the same division as the Swans.

From the Black Cats' point of view, Whittaker is a player who will only get better considering his age and with the player shining in the third tier last term, they will be hopeful that he can turn out to be just as prolific in the final third in the division above at some point.

Registering nine goals and seven assists for the Pilgrims in just half a season, that's an impressive total and this is why many second-tier clubs should be considering a move for Whittaker at this stage.

And if Clarke is sold, Whittaker could be a particularly useful asset for the Black Cats, so he's certainly a player worth keeping tabs on. They haven't engaged in advanced talks for the 22-year-old yet, but that could easily change.