Sunderland hit with injury blow which could prompt transfer rethink

Sunderland will be without left-back Denver Hume for up to two months, which could force Lee Johnson to sign a replacement this month.

The 24-year-old had impressed for the Black Cats earlier in the campaign, but he hasn’t been able to make an impact under the new manager, as he was forced off early into Johnson’s first game.

And, the boss confirmed to the Sunderland Echo that Hume has suffered a setback after an innocuous stretch in training, whilst he admitted he will ‘consider’ going into the market.

“He’s got a grade three hamstring tear which probably means somewhere between six and eight weeks out.

“We’ve either got to find one [in the market] or find one from within our ranks. I can’t see one at the moment who I think is absolutely ready to play the number of games we need them to at the level we need them to.”

The Wearside outfit will have a busy fixture list to end the season, as they have several games in hand on most of their rivals, meaning Johnson may need a big squad.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to have huge sympathy for Hume, as this will be hugely frustrating for him, whilst it’s obviously a blow to Sunderland.

But, these things happen in football, so the Black Cats have to react, and Johnson’s comments suggest he wants a new face in.

Whether it’s on loan or a short-term deal to someone, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Sunderland sign a left-back in the coming days.

