Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray makes major claim regarding Patrick Roberts

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has claimed that Patrick Roberts is perhaps ‘the most talented footballer in the Championship’ – even though he is not currently starting games for the Black Cats.

Roberts arrived at the Stadium of Light in January, with Manchester City agreeing to let him depart for no transfer fee after a series of loan stints away from the Etihad Stadium, and he was soon dazzling the Wearside faithful in League One.

Whilst he rarely found the back of the net in his appearances, Roberts did score a crucial goal in the play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday, with his performances being rewarded with an extended two-year contract.

Roberts has started in 10 out of his 17 Championship appearances so far this season, but in Sunderland’s previous two fixtures he has found himself benched in favour of an attacking midfield trio of Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke.

Despite his drop down to the substitutes, Roberts has been praised by Mowbray for his technical ability, insisting that his time in the starting 11 will come once again soon.

“In my opinion, Patrick is probably the most talented footballer in this league, yet I have to sit him down in my office and (tell him) he’s not playing,” Mowbray said, via The Northern Echo.

“’Why am I not playing if you think I’m that talented?’

“‘Well, because this kid assists and scores goals Pat, and with total respect, you scored two amazing goals away at Reading this season and you’ve had some assists, but Diallo’s on fire at the moment and he plays in the same position as you’.

“It’s amazing to think Patrick is sitting on the bench. yet Amad’s goals and assists are keeping him out at the moment.”

The Verdict

Roberts as a player has always had an immense amount of technique, but sometimes the application has been lacking.

That is why he did not make it at Manchester City and it is why after so many loan spells away from there, he ended up in League One last season for a period of time.

Goal contributions are the one thing that Roberts appears to be lacking in his game currently though – he has got four of those in the Championship this season but Mowbray clearly wants more.

Football is a squad game though and Roberts will no doubt get his chances when the fixture list starts to pile up once again.