Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray issues Rotherham United warning

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has warned of the threats Rotherham United pose when they turn the ball over and “burst forward really fast” ahead of tonight’s Championship game.

The Black Cats are looking to get back to winning ways after Bristol City striker Nahki Wells scored a stoppage-time penalty to ensure that the points were shared on Saturday.

The sixth-placed side now head to Rotherham, who are teetering just a place and two points above the bottom three.

The Millers are on a five-game winless run, including two defeats in a row, but recent draws with Watford and Sheffield United, as well as a 4-0 hammering of Blackburn Rovers last month, is proof they should not be underestimated.

Mowbray knows that and has warned of the threats that Rotherham pose in an interview with club media ahead of this evening’s game.

He said: “When Rotherham win it and turn it over, they burst forward really fast. You have to be mindful of every type of team.”

As neither Luton Town nor Watford are playing this evening, a draw would be enough to see the Black Cats climb to fourth.

They face Coventry City on Saturday as their busy February schedule continues.

The Verdict

Mowbray is right to warn of the threats that Rotherham pose.

They’re deservedly in the relegation battle after a significant drop-off following Paul Warne’s departure but the Millers can still prove a tough side to face.

They’re physical, direct, and battle-hard, while as the Sunderland head coach highlights, they can be particularly dangerous when they win the ball and break quickly.

When things click for them, they can hurt teams and that’s something that the Black Cats need to be ready for.

Given Mowbray’s comments, it seems they will be.