Highlights News on Jack Clarke's Sunderland future is seen as a great boost for the club.

Sunderland hopes to improve on last season's play-off defeat and secure promotion to the Premier League.

Clarke's 12 goals so far this season make him an integral part of Sunderland's success and his departure would have left the club in a precarious position.

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has said that he believes Sunderland will be boosted by the news that Jack Clarke will not leave the club for a team in a Premier League relegation battle.

Journalist Michael Graham reported earlier this week that Sheffield United want Clarke but the Black Cats are not under any pressure to sell him this month and he is unlikely to have his head turned by a team in a relegation battle.

It has also previously been reported that Sunderland have been looking to sign Clarke to a new contract since the summer, after rejecting offers from Premier League sides like Burnley.

However, the club and player have reportedly so far been unable to reach an agreement on new terms, and the Black Cats are now said to have told the 23-year-old they will not be improving their offer.

Carlton Palmer thinks Sunderland keeping Clarke is a "great boost" for the club

Palmer has shared his thoughts on just how much this news will delight Sunderland, with their star man set to stay until the end of the season at the very least.

He told FLW: “Sunderland have received a great boost that Jack Clarke, the in-form, much sought after player is being coveted by the likes of Sheffield United and Burnley but is not interested in joining a Premier League team that is in a relegation battle.

“Clarke has twelve goals and two assists so far this season in the Championship. Sunderland, who sit in a play-off place, are hoping to go one better than last season, and unless they get a ridiculous offer for Jack, he will be staying put.

“Noises coming out of Sunderland are saying not even £20 million would get him out of the club at this point in time. Whilst Jack is happy, there isn’t a problem.”

Clarke news could save Sunderland's season

This will no doubt come as brilliant news for the club and the fans.

Clarke has been Sunderland’s key player so far this season. He is the club’s top scorer in the Championship so far this season with an aforementioned 12, which is eight goals more than any other Black Cats player.

He has taken up the goalscoring boots of loanee from last season Amad Diallo, who found the net 14 times in the Championship, ending the campaign as Sunderland’s top scorer in the second tier.

Clarke was the more well-rounded creative player for the Black Cats last season, scoring nine goals, three fewer than he has already this term. Along with that though, he had 12 assists last season, compared to just the two he has so far this campaign.

The Englishman’s 12 goals makes him the joint third top scorer in the Championship so far this year, with his goals propelling Sunderland into a play-off position.

Championship top scorers 23/24 (as of 06/01/24) Player name Appearances Goals Assists Sammie Szmodics 25 16 3 Adam Armstrong 26 13 9 Morgan Whittaker 26 13 5 Jack Clarke 26 12 2 Crysencio Summerville 23 12 6 Jonathan Rowe 24 10 2

With Clarke's goals being so important and hard to replace, his departure could have left Sunderland in a very precarious position.

As Palmer said, the Black Cats will want to go one better than their play-off semi-final defeat last time out, and go the whole way and secure promotion back to the Premier League after seven years away.

Newly appointed manager Michael Beale has won two of his opening four games after he replaced Tony Mowbray, who was sacked after just over a year in charge at the Stadium of Light.

There is no doubt that Beale will be delighted with the news that he will have Clarke at his disposal for the rest of the season, as he looks to deliver the fans’ wishes of a top-flight return.