Sunderland have had a decent start to the season, but three successive defeats has seen Tony Mowbray’s side drop out of the play-off places.

The importance of promotion can’t be understated, as clubs will be circling as they look to pick off the best talents at the Stadium of Light.

In truth, the Black Cats will find it hard to keep some players regardless of whether they win promotion, such is their talent, but another campaign in the Championship is sure to spell the end for some.

For many, the obvious one is Jack Clarke, and there’s no doubt the winger has the ability to play at the highest level.

However, another player who is destined for the Premier League is keeper Anthony Patterson.

The 23-year-old has made the number one shirt his own in the past few years, and he is quietly establishing himself as one of the top young keepers in the country.

Unsurprisingly, that form hasn’t gone unnoticed, as Patterson has already been linked with Premier League clubs, with Wolves and Leicester, when the Foxes were in the top-flight, having been credited with an interest.

But, Patterson ended speculation by signing a new contract with Sunderland, and he is fully committed to winning promotion.

Will Anthony Patterson leave Sunderland?

Yet, whilst he clearly loves the club, the reality is that Patterson will have ambition of playing at the highest level, and he would have to consider any opportunities that come his way if Sunderland don’t go up.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

In terms of his ability, the England youth international has all the tools to be a top keeper.

He produces some excellent saves due to his sharp reflexes, and he has a presence in the box that allows him to come for crosses and to command his area.

Importantly in the modern game, Patterson is also capable on the ball, which is key to the way that Mowbray’s men play, as he encourages the side to build from the back.

But, perhaps the best aspect of Patterson’s game is his temperament.

When you watch him play, you sometimes forget just how young he is for a keeper, as he really could play at the highest level for the next decade and beyond.

Unlike many keepers who have just started out in their career, there’s a calmness to Patterson, who gives an authority to the defence, which spreads a confidence throughout the team.

Of course, like all in goal, Patterson has made mistakes in his career, but he also manages to put that behind him quickly, and that strong mentality will hold him in good stead moving forward.

There won’t be any panic at Sunderland, as he agreed a deal that runs until 2028, but they will be aware that interest in the keeper is going to increase if they remain in the Championship.

Some individuals may attract more attention in this exciting Sunderland squad, but it could be Patterson that goes on to have the best career, and the task for the Black Cats is to make sure he spends as long of it as possible with them.