Sunderland have major transfer dilemma ahead as Newcastle & RB Leipzig circle – here’s what they should do: Opinion

Compared to a few years ago, Sunderland‘s fortunes are much-transformed – and so is the whole outlook of the club.

Back in the 2017-18 season – the last time that the Black Cats were in the Championship before last year’s promotion – they were saddled with high-earning players following their drop from the Premier League, and their attempts to get back at the first attempt ended in dismal failure to the point that they were relegated.

It’s taken a while to completely flush out the issues, but the takeover of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, which started in February 2021 and ended up with him becoming majority shareholder this past summer, has been incredibly positive.

Many things have changed for the better at the Stadium of Light, and one of those things is the recruitment strategy.

Stuart Harvey is now in charge of the scouting and technical director Kristjaan Speakman is a major part of the signing of players, with their worldwide knowledge evident when they brought Costa Rica international teenager Jewison Bennette to the club over the summer.

Sunderland have continued to sign young, promising players who can make an immediate impact in the first team, with one of those being midfielder Edouard Michut.

Having played seven times in all competitions for French giants PSG last season, Sunderland were seemingly pulling off somewhat of a coup by landing the 19-year-old on a loan deal until the end of the season.

And what was even more surprising was the revelation of an optional permanent transfer at the end of the season, which has been reported as a figure of £5 million.

You would expect PSG to value someone who had made appearances for their first-team at such a young age a bit higher than that, but they were clearly happy to deal with Sunderland and the ball is in their court come May.

As for Michut, he took a little while to bed into Championship football – as you’d expect a youngster with no experience of playing in England – and his first start for the club only came at the end of December.

He is yet to complete a full 90 minutes for Sunderland either, but the amount of games he is starting now under Tony Mowbray is very promising and shows that alongside another young player in the engine room in Dan Neil, he is trusted to make an impact.

No assists or goals have been racked up just yet, but clearly he is impressing people away from Sunderland as it was reported by Sky Sports in January that RB Leipzig of Germany and also the Wearsiders’ bitter rivals Newcastle United had made enquiries about Michut’s progress, which suggests they are looking into a potential end of season move.

And just because Sunderland have a transfer fee pre-agreed if they want to trigger it, it does not mean that Michut actually has to agree to the move when it comes to personal terms.

The whiff of Premier League and Bundesliga teams could turn his head massively, but that interest could have been and gone in January and there’s no guarantee it’s coming back.

It makes Sunderland’s upcoming dilemma very simple though – they must trigger the £5 million option to try and make Michut a permanent Black Cats player.

Yes, it’s a lot of money for a club that have spent less than a season back in the second tier, but they spent a decent amount on another promising player in the form of Jack Clarke, and Michut could be a significant long-term investment that could pay dividends if he continues to develop.

You’d expect that if he keeps on starting for Sunderland then he will get better and better, which could make him a £10 million pound or more player in the future – and that is the main reason why Louis-Dreyfus must gamble and invest his money into the young Frenchman.