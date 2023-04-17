The Championship is delivering excitement and tension once again, with the play-off tussle shaping up to be epic over the coming weeks.

There are eight sides in the mix, for two places that are realistically up for grabs, so all those in the hunt know that they can’t afford to drop many points during the run-in.

Sunderland are one of those, and even though injuries have hit the Black Cats hard, they will still feel they have a real chance of forcing their way into the top six. And, a key reason for that is Amad Diallo.

Man United signed the winger as an 18-year-old in a deal that could be worth £37m, so it shows the talent is there. However, things hadn’t really clicked for Diallo since the move, which included an underwhelming spell at Rangers last season.

But, he has flourished on loan at the Stadium of Light, with his fine individual effort against Birmingham City the 12th goal of the campaign for Diallo.

Given his pedigree, the Ivory Coast international should be too good for the Championship, and he is starting to show just that.

At his best, the youngster is hard to stop. His close control is exceptional, he can glide past his opponent, but, crucially, he has an end product that few in the league can match.

Whether it’s picking the right pass, or finishing well, Diallo is a class act on his left foot, and whilst those marking the attacker might know what he’s going to do, it’s proving impossible to stop.

Of course, Mowbray’s stylish side is not just about one man. In Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke especially, they have two other players who can make the difference in the final third. Plus, those doing the dirty work behind this attacking unit deserve a mention too.

Nevertheless, Sunderland are in a position where they are likely to need at least ten points from their final four games to make the play-offs, so they need players to step up.

Against Birmingham, it felt a must-win clash as well, and Diallo took responsibility with that fine individual effort to get the team over the line.

Now, as we approach the decisive period of the campaign, the best players in the league are the ones that will grasp the big games to decide the outcome.

In Diallo, Sunderland have someone who is the envy of most in the league, and he could have a big say in this fascinating play-off battle.