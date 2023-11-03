Highlights Sunderland hopes to keep Jack Clarke beyond January transfer window despite interest from Burnley and Brentford.

Sunderland will hope they can retain the services of Jack Clarke beyond the January transfer window.

The winger has got back to his best at the Stadium of Light after a few tricky years with Tottenham Hotspur.

Clarke joined the Black Cats on a permanent basis in the summer of 2022, and he settled into life very well, as he was crucial for the club in reaching the Championship play-offs.

He and Amad Diallo were two of the reasons the club did so well, and as Sunderland didn’t make the Premier League, speculation started to gather as teams were interested in Clarke.

Most noticeably, Burnley and Brentford held the biggest interest, and it hasn’t been ruled out that they could return again in January.

What is the latest on Jack Clarke’s future at Sunderland?

It was reported back in the summer, that Sunderland rejected a £10 million offer for Clarke from Burnley.

Obviously, no deal was ever agreed and Clarke has been continuing to perform for the Black Cats. But according to a report from Football Insider, the interest from Burnley and Brentford hasn’t gone away.

In fact, it says Burnley have been keeping an eye on Clarke and have been impressed by his early-season form. While Brentford also remain keen on the 22-year-old and therefore, Sunderland are bracing themselves for interest at the turn of the new year.

While Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray hasn’t ruled out Clarke leaving the club in January, if an offer were to be made.

Jack Clarke's stats per division (As it stands November 2nd, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Premier League 2 23 5 5 Championship 102 20 17 League One 17 1 3

Who could replace Jack Clarke at Sunderland should he leave?

So with that said, Sunderland may already be looking at potential replacements for Clarke, but they may not have to look far, as they could already have one on their books.

Sunderland signed Jewison Bennette last summer from Herediano, and in his first season at the club, the winger did impress.

He made 15 appearances in the league, scoring a goal as well as recording a single assist. The Black Cats haven’t rushed Bennette, as they’ve allowed the player time to adapt to a new league, and it looks to be paying off.

Last season, he averaged 0.4 shots per game, 0.5 dribbles, and 0.2 key passes, as he showed glimpses of what he can do, as per WhoScored.com.

He’s suffered with injuries this season, but when he has played, he has shown that he has all the makings to be a very exciting, attacking prospect for them.

Obviously, Bennette is struggling for regular minutes this season because of the performances of Clarke, but when he has played, he has shown significant promise and has fans excited.

Bennette is still young and still needs time to develop and get used to the English game, but were Clarke to leave in January, Bennette could potentially save Sunderland a few quid, as he has all the makings to replace Clarke.

Bennette is quick with and without the ball, can take players on, and has an eye for goal, everything that Clarke does now.

It will require patience, but Bennette is more than capable of replacing Clarke, and this should be considered by Mowbray if the 22-year-old does depart the club.