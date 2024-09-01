With the pain of losing star man Jack Clarke slowly healing with every win, it will not be long before Sunderland fans are chanting a new name.

Clarke was sold to Premier League outfit, Ipswich Town, towards the end of the transfer window. Although he always seemed destined to leave, there was some hope he would remain on Wearside.

Unfortunately, it was not to be, but as is the case in football, the club and player move on. With that in mind, fans will soon be turning their attention to a new talent at the Stadium of Light.

Although Romaine Mundle has picked up the mantle from Clarke on the left-hand side, Tommy Watson is one for the future and is a carbon copy of the departed Sunderland ace.

Sunderland already have a ready-made Clarke replacement in Watson

If you are not currently familiar with the name Tommy Watson, then you will soon be.

At 18 years of age, Watson cannot be far off a more regular run in the Sunderland side, considering the average age of the line-ups fielded by Regis Le Bris this season. At 22.7 years of age, the Black Cats boast the youngest starting eleven in the Championship so far this season.

Not only does Watson don low socks and the same trim as Clarke, but he also possesses a similar skill set to the 23-year-old. The left-winger's ability to drop the shoulder and beat a man is reminiscent of the departed Clarke, and he has dazzled at youth level.

Such is the potential of Watson, that he was the subject of an audacious bid from Brighton and Hove Albion. According to journalist Craig Hope, the Seagulls had several bids turned down by the North East club, with the highest reportedly more than £2m.

With three senior caps to his name, it should not be long before the left-winger gets more opportunities in the first team, but he will have to wait given the form of Mundle, who has two goals in two games.

Tommy Watson's Sunderland statistics by playing level - per Transfermarkt Playing Level Appearances Goals Assists Sunderland Under-18s 39 18 7 Sunderland Under-23s 25 8 9 Sunderland 3 0 0

A season of breakthroughs at the Stadium of Light

It has been a season of breakthroughs at the Stadium of Light, with several young players stepping up their game.

While the potential of Chris Rigg was there for all to see, the emergence of Eliezer Mayenda and Mundle has been timely. Having made his debut at 15 years of age, Rigg's ceiling is immeasurable, and he has been wowing fans with his assured performances so far this season.

As for Mundle, he had sizeable shoes to fill on the left-wing but has made easy work of it so far. The 21-year-old had been limited to opportunities behind Clarke but has seized his chance admirably.

Perhaps the most surprising development of the new season has been the form of Mayenda. While Sunderland spent the entire summer trying to acquire a new forward, the Spaniard has been doing business on the pitch. Although nobody would have fancied him before the season, he now has two goals and two assists in four matches.

One thing is for sure at Sunderland: young players will get opportunities. It has been beautiful to watch and long may it continue.

Although the departure of Clarke hurt the Black Cats, they have been licking their wounds with two wins from two since his departure.

While ther are plenty of budding stars on the pitch, there is one waiting in the wings who looks set to be the ideal Clarke replacement.

In Watson, Sunderland have a star in the making, and it should not be long until he gets his shot.