Following two wins in succession as interim head coach of Sunderland, Mike Dodds will probably be in dreamland right now.

Primarily a youth coach for much of his career, the 37-year-old is getting another chance in the dugout for the Black Cats after a brief stint in 2022 following the sacking of Lee Johnson.

That time around, Dodds lost consecutive matches to Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham Town, and that led to the swift appointment of Alex Neil as the new head coach.

With Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus deciding to part company with Mowbray last week though, it has offered the ex-Birmingham City academy coach another chance to show his coaching credentials - and wins over West Brom and Leeds United will certainly raise his stock.

Palmer: Sunderland should steer clear of permanent Dodds appointment

The Sunderland hierarchy however have been warned off the prospect of hiring Dodds on a full-time basis off the back of a good run of form as a caretaker by ex-England international midfielder Carlton Palmer, who thinks it would backfire on the Black Cats if they were to go down that route.

“Mike Dodds, caretaker manager of Sunderland, has registered two back-to-back wins against West Brom and Leeds United in a very impressive manner," Palmer said when speaking exclusively to FLW.

“But however impressive this may seem, Mike is under no pressure and it’s amazing how many times this happens - a caretaker manager goes into a job, gets results and then they get appointed and quickly it turns out to be the wrong decision.

“With the investment that Sunderland have made in their playing staff, they will go for a manager that may be young, like Will Still, the manager of Reims - he has experience as a head coach.

“However, what Dodds has done has showed the hierarchy his capabilities and how he can be a good foil for the incoming new coach and his undoubted value to the club.”

Sunderland should go abroad but may need to move on from Will Still

There has been plenty of drama involved in Sunderland's search for Mowbray's successor in the last few days, and it has all involved Will Still.

The highly-rated Stade de Reims boss was believed to be one of the top targets for the hierarchy on Wearside, but there has been a lot of back and forth in recent days as to whether or not Still has actually been in talks or if he is keen on the move.

He is someone that would fit Sunderland's model though - a very young coach who likes to play progressive football and will be willing to work with the buy low, sell high model that Dreyfus intends to operate under.

It's looking likely that significant compensation would be required though to land the 31-year-old, so it may be a case of moving on to other potential candidates.

Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin is the latest to have reportedly been interviewed, although at 45 years of age he isn't the younger figure that has been touted recently as opposed to Still and Kim Hellberg.

Like Palmer has said though, Sunderland should not fall into the trap of keeping Dodds on as a full-time head coach despite recent results, as there are plenty more people better equipped for the job that they can bring in.