Sunderland handed transfer boost ahead of 2020/21 campaign

Sunderland’s chances of signing full-back Luke Garbutt have increased after Ipswich Town pulled out of the race to land his signature according to The Northern Echo.

The Tractor Boys have recently revealed that former Stoke City defender Stephen Ward was training with the club, and it is believed that they are set to offer him a contract ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Sunderland have reportedly held talks with Garbutt over a potential agreement, but Ipswich were firmly in the race to land his signature.

But Ipswich have moved onto other transfer targets during the summer transfer window, which will be a real boost to Sunderland’s chances of signing him.

The left-back has been a free-agent since his deal with Premier League side Everton reached a conclusion, and he’s a player that is in-demand.

Sunderland missed out on a top-six finish in League One last season, after the majority of clubs in the third tier agreed to conclude the season on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Phil Parkinson will be looking to make the necessary additions to his squad ahead of the new league campaign, as they look to win promotion into the Championship.

Are these facts about Sunderland actually true? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 10 The Stadium of Light holds 49,000 True False

The Verdict:

This is a real boost for Sunderland.

Garbutt would be an excellent addition to their team ahead of the new league campaign, as Sunderland need strength in depth, particularly in defence.

He’s got a considerable amount of experience of playing at this level, having played for both Oxford United and Ipswich Town whilst out on loan in the third tier in the last two seasons.

If Sunderland can make more signings like this, then I can see them winning a long overdue promotion back into the Championship this term under the management of Phil Parkinson.