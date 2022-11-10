Sunderland handed squad boost ahead of Birmingham City clash

Sunderland may have an unexpected addition to their squad on Friday night against Birmingham City as head coach Tony Mowbray has confirmed that right-back Niall Huggins will be travelling for the clash in the Midlands.

Huggins was a signing in the summer of 2021 from Leeds United, penning a four-year deal with the Black Cats on a free transfer after his first-team chances became blocked at Elland Road.

A versatile player capable of playing on both sides of the pitch and further forward on the flanks, Huggins made just four appearances in all competitions last season as he struggled with multiple injuries.

A stress fracture to his back was then followed by a heel injury which ruled the Wales youth international out for the majority of last season.

And after over a whole year out of action, the 21-year-old finally returned for the club’s under-21’s on October 23, and has since played a further two full 90 minute matches in the Premier League 2 competition.

With Luke O’Nien suspended for the trip to St. Andrew’s it has left just Trai Hume as the only out-and-out option at right-back for Mowbray, but Huggins’ return to action recently has seen him come into the boss’s thoughts.

And as revealed by Mowbray in his pre-match press conference, Huggins will indeed be part of the squad -although it is likely he will take up a spot on the bench.

Mowbray: Huggins is back training with the first team and will be on the coach to Birmingham. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) November 10, 2022

The Verdict

Huggins’ return to the first-team fold will be a welcome boost for a number of people – not least the player himself.

The ex-Leeds man has had a nightmare in terms of trying to get fit again and has been dealt with numerous setbacks.

However, he now appears to be on the right track and has got through three matches in relatively quick succession with no issues.

We are yet to see what he can really do at senior level, but he adds another option for Mowbray in an area of the pitch that they are short in, and he’s a player that will really like to get forward from that right-back spot.

A start may come too soon for him against Birmingham, but Huggins has the whole World Cup break to prove that he is deserving of a start come December.