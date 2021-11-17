Sunderland handed significant player boost ahead of their meeting with Ipswich Town

Sunderland forward Ross Stewart has returned to training ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Ipswich Town, according to a report from the Northern Echo.

The 25-year-old was forced to watch on from the sidelines during the Black Cats’ clash with Mansfield Town earlier this month as a result of an issue with his shoulder.

In Stewart’s absence, Sunderland suffered a shock defeat to their League Two opponents as they were eliminated from the FA Cup.

The forward also missed the club’s EFL Trophy clash with Bradford City last week as Black Cats manager Lee Johnson opted to name a relatively inexperienced side for this fixture.

Having failed to win any of their last three league games, Sunderland will be desperate to get back on track by producing a positive performance against Ipswich at the Stadium of Light.

As a result of their recent slump in form, Johnson’s side have slipped to seventh in the League One standings and are now six points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Black Cats will be hoping that Stewart will be fit enough to feature this weekend as he has been a stand-out performer for the club at this level during the current campaign.

The forward has managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions in 15 league appearances whilst he has also chipped in with one assist.

According to the Northern Echo, Stewart is currently training with Sunderland’s senior squad and is in contention to play for his side in their showdown with Ipswich.

The Verdict

If Stewart is fit enough to feature on Saturday, it will be fascinating to see whether he is able to fire the Black Cats to a much-needed victory at the Stadium of Light.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.62 in League One, the forward has used his physical presence to strike fear into the heart of his opponents as he has won 5.6 aerial duels per game.

By testing out the resolve of Ipswich’s defenders this weekend, Stewart could potentially add to his goal-tally.

For Sunderland’s sake, they will be hoping that the forward will be able to maintain his fitness for the remainder of the campaign as he is unquestionably one of their most important players.