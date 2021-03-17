Sunderland handed significant injury blow as attention turns to Accrington Stanley

Lee Johnson has provided an injury update ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Accrington Stanley.

The Black Cats are hoping to continue their fine run of form as attention turns back to the League One promotion race following a memorable day at Wembley Stadium.

Victory in the Papa John’s Trophy final over Tranmere Rovers was a big moment for the club, but there’s no doubt that the Wearsiders are prioritising success in the league.

Unfortunately while Denver Hume is closing in on a return, Johnson looks set to be without Tom Flanagan after suffering a hamstring injury.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Johnson said: “Denver has now trained without restriction.

“The next step for him is to try to look at a consistent training period and minutes, so we might try to arrange a game next week behind closed doors at home against a local team.”

“Tom Flanagan is out with a hamstring injury and best case he’s going to be out for three to four weeks, which is disappointing.

“Ross has had an amazing month, he’s has nought appearances, nought goals, nought assists and won one trophy, but on a serious note, it’s brilliant to have him back.

“We want all the players to be as fit as they can possibly be because it’s not easy and it’s unprecedented times, so soon as we get one back, we feel very grateful and very happy that we have different options.

“That’s the beauty of all our players, they all have their unique individual quality and what we’ve had to do is be very flexible to maximise that, but the more options we have the better.”

The verdict

This is a significant blow for Sunderland.

While Lee Johnson’s side have been impressive of late there’s no getting away from the fact that they’re down to the bare bones in defence.

Tom Flanagan would have been a good option to return but it seems like the team will have to make do for a little while longer in his absence.