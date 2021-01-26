Sunderland handed significant fitness boost ahead of Ipswich Town clash

Sunderland face a tricky test on Tuesday evening as they travel to take on Ipswich Town.

The Black Cats have endured a mixed run of form lately, but will be hopeful that they can follow up their victory over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday with a much-needed win over the Tractorboys.

While the League One table is hard to decipher due to the changing number of games played between teams, Lee Johnson’s side could squeeze into the top six if they can make it back-to-back wins at Portman Road.

Sunderland will certainly be boosted going into the game with the news that Lynden Gooch will come back into contention.

The American winger has been ruled out for the last 10 days after a period of self-isolation following a positive COVID-19 test, but according to Johnson, he may be fit to play some part against Ipswich.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Johnson said: “I’ve got the option to make changes.

“We’ve got a set of players who are fit.

“Lynden Gooch comes into contention for that game, although he only comes out of isolation on Tuesday. He might be able to be on the bench if we needed him to.

“And we’re not a million miles away from having Tom Flanagan back, which is good.”

The Verdict

Lynden Gooch’s return to fitness will be a big boost for Sunderland.

While it may take the winger some time to get fully up to speed, it will certainly be handy for Lee Johnson to have another offensive option available to him.

Games are set to come thick and fast and so his inclusion could be of huge benefit.