Sunderland handed potential boost to promotion challenge if season resumes

As per the Sunderland Echo, the EFL has approved changes to contract situations to allow the Black Cats to reach deals with players whose stays at the club were coming to an end in June.

In a quite unique set of circumstances, we find ourselves approaching a set of club games during a period that normally sees no football played and the likes of tennis and cricket grab more attention in this country.

However, Premier League and Championship football is on the way back whilst League One football could return too, though that is far from certain.

If it is voted to finish, though, clubs like Sunderland will be pleased as they aim to get into the promotion spots and, in a boost to those hopes, they now have the chance to sort out an agreement with players they might want to keep for a little while yet without them seeing deals expire during the restart.

The Verdict

Obviously, agreements must be met between the club and the players that they want to deal with but at least there is a sign that clubs can try and keep their squads together the best they can.

How much they’re able to do so with financial pressures growing remains to be seen, but it is a boost in theory.