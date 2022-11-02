Sunderland handed fresh injury blow ahead of Cardiff City clash

Sunderland will be without the services of French midfielder Edouard Michut until after the break for the FIFA World Cup after he suffered an injury setback, Tony Mowbray has confirmed following the Black Cats’ 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town.

The 19-year-old arrived on Wearside over the summer on loan from French giants Paris Saint-Germain with the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the 2022-23 season, but he has taken a while to get acclimatised to English football.

Michut only made his debut in early October against Blackpool and his appearances have been restricted to just four as a substitute, but he did impress when playing over 30 minutes against Luton Town on Saturday, winning eight out of his 11 attempted duels and completing 17 out of 21 passes.

The youngster was one of a number of players who Tony Mowbray said were closing in on their first starts for the club, but it appears that he will have to wait a while longer for that opportunity.

It was confirmed by a reporter before Sunderland took to the pitch against the Terriers on Wednesday night though that Michut had suffered a groin problem in the build-up to the match, and consequently it will rule the teenager out of action until the Championship returns in December.

The Verdict

It is a shame for Michut to suffer an injury setback after taking a while to get up to fitness initially, but Sunderland are well-stocked in their engine room.

That means they won’t miss Michut too much as he was only making sub appearances anyway, but it did feel like Tony Mowbray was gradually building the Frenchman up for a start eventually – maybe even before the month-long break for the FIFA World Cup.

There is no rush with Michut though – there are plenty of matches to play in the season and Mowbray will get the chance to assess whether or not the club should fork out to bring him permanently to the club as they’ve got the option to do that.

It’s disappointing that he will not get another chance before the World Cup break, but Michut should be back and ready to go in December.