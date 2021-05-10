Sunderland handed double injury boost ahead of Lincoln City play-off clash

Sunderland have seemingly been handed a double injury boost ahead of their Sky Bet League One play-off semi final against Lincoln City, with the club posting on Twitter earlier today that defenders Jake Vokins and Tom Flanagan are back in action for the under-23s.

Vokins has been sidelined since March after contracting COVID-19 and is now set to feature for the club’s youth side once again as he looks to build on the 45 minutes he played in their previous fixture as his match fitness continues to build.

Flanagan is another player who has been out of action for a long period after picking up a hamstring injury and chipped bone in what has been a testing season for the versatile defender.

Now it appears that the duo are on the way back to making a full recovery, with the club’s tweeting the following earlier today to indicate their return to match action:

🚨 Our Under-23s are in action at 1pm, in our final #PL2 fixture against @stokecity. A point will guarantee a play-off place… here's how the Lads line up! 👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) May 10, 2021

This good news will come as a boost for the Black Cats who will undoubtedly want to have as many options available to them as possible as they head into the play-offs against Lincoln City off the back of some very patchy form.

Vokins and Flanagan have played 25 games between them this term and their availability in defence will add some much needed depth in that area of the field for Lee Johnson, with the North East outfit having to have utilised midfielders at both full back and centre back at various points of the campaign in order to make up for absentees.

The play-offs offer both players a chance to play some part at a crucial stage of the season and they will be hoping that they can take another step towards a first team return by getting some much needed minutes under their belts this afternoon against Stoke City.