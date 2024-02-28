Highlights Boost for Sunderland as Steve Cooper not on West Ham's radar for managerial position, potential summer pursuit.

After Beale's departure, Sunderland looks to appoint a long-term successor, names like Heckingbottom and Papszun linked.

Cooper, a promising candidate for Sunderland with Championship promotion experience but has to await club's decision.

Sunderland have been handed a boost in their potential summer pursuit of Steve Cooper as he is reportedly not on West Ham United's radar.

The ex-Nottingham Forest boss has been linked with the Black Cats vacancy after the departure of Michael Beale.

Beale was dismissed earlier this month after just 63 days in charge at the Stadium of Light, winning four of his 12 games in charge.

Michael Beale's Sunderland record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 12 4 2 7 33.33

Mike Dodds has been appointed as an interim head coach until the end of the campaign with the team aiming to fight for a top six finish in the Championship.

The search is underway to appoint a long-term successor to Beale in the summer, with several names linked to the role, including Paul Heckingbottom and Marek Papszun.

Steve Cooper latest

Jones has claimed that West Ham are not looking at Cooper as a potential replacement for David Moyes, should the Scot depart at the end of the term.

There is speculation over Moyes’ future due to his contract expiring in the summer, but the Hammers are not interested in the Sunderland managerial target.

“At the moment, I don't think Steve Cooper is going to be in that conversation, but I can see why people would expect him to be,” said Jones, via GiveMeSport.

“Perhaps further down the line, if they were to be looking at options and they weren't falling into place, I think he could emerge as an option.

Related Sunderland injury update on Jack Clarke ahead of Leicester City and Southampton games Clarke could miss some very difficult games for the Black Cats, which is a real blow for his side.

“But, at the moment, I'm not being told that Steve Cooper is a candidate at all.

“I think that they are looking at someone who has got elite qualities in the game, primarily.”

Cooper is currently out of work following his departure from Forest at the end of 2023.

The 44-year-old achieved Championship promotion during his time at the City Ground, bringing the Reds back to the top flight for the first time in over 20 years.

Cooper also maintained the club’s position in the division beyond one year with a 16th-place finish in the table.

Sunderland league position

Sunderland will be aiming to gain promotion themselves this season, but the Black Cats have lost their last three games.

This has seen them fall eight points adrift of the play-off places with just 12 games remaining in the campaign.

The team sits 10th in the table, as they aim for consecutive top six finishes in the second tier.

Next up for Dodds’ side is an away trip to Carrow Road to take on play-off rivals Norwich City on 2 March.

Positive development for Sunderland

While it remains to be seen whether Cooper is the club’s priority target or not, this is still a positive development for the club.

Cooper would be a promising appointment given his recent track record at this level.

Not only did he get Forest promoted, but he also led Swansea City to the play-off final, indicating he has what it takes to make it work in multiple environments.

He now also has Premier League experience, which has only made him stronger as a coach and as a potential candidate to take over at Sunderland.