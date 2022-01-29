Sunderland handed boost in transfer pursuit of 21-year-old midfielder

Sunderland’s hopes of signing AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni appear to have been given something of a lift.

That’s after Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Leon Wobschall revealed that Championship struggles Barnsley have dropped out of the race to sign the 21-year-old.

Rudoni has enjoyed an impressive campaign with AFC Wimbledon this season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 23 league appearances for the Dons.

That has seemingly attracted attention from elsewhere, with recent reports from Football Insider claiming that both Sunderland and Barnsley are interested in the midfielder, and have had bids rejected by Wimbledon.

Now however, it seems that the Black Cats’ path to a potential fresh move for Rudoni may have become clearer.

According to this latest update from Wobschall, it appears that Rudoni is no longer a target for Barnsley during the current transfer window.

Re Barnsley, Jack Rudoni. Sounds like he's no longer a target. #barnsleyfc — Leon Wobschall (@LeonWobYP) January 29, 2022

While Barnsley are currently bottom of the Championship, and Sunderland are second in the League One table, AFC Wimbledon are just one point clear of the third-tier relegation zone.

The Verdict

You do get the feeling that this will be rather frustrating for those of a Barnsley persuasion.

Sitting bottom of the Championship table, it seems clear the Tykes will have to strengthen their squad this season, if they are to have a chance of avoiding relegation.

That is something they are yet to do, with the club having not made a signing so far this month, meaning the fact they now appear out of the race for a promising player such as Rudoni, may not go down well with the club’s fans.

For Sunderland, this does seem to present them with an opportunity to pounce for Rudoni, and given his form in League One this season, you would expect him to be a useful asset for the Black Cats if they manage to get a deal done.

Have these 25 former Sunderland players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Grant Leadbitter? Yes No