Journeyman utility player Greg Halford had a pretty good career at Championship level wherever he played on the pitch, but he had to undergo a few setbacks in order to have a solid career.

One of those was making the move to then-Premier League outfit Sunderland, who he signed for in the summer of 2007 after months of interest from the Black Cats, which stemmed back the best part of a year from when he was playing for Colchester United.

And when a switch to Reading did not work out for Halford, who was then a right-back aged 22, the Wearsiders and manager Roy Keane made a £3.5 million move for his services.

After meeting Keane for the first time though before he signed for the club, Halford has revealed what he said to the Irishman to draw his ire, in what he has described as perhaps the biggest mistake of his career.

What happened in Greg Halford and Roy Keane's first meeting?

It appears that questioning his soon-to-be new manager Keane was a bad move for Halford, who still signed for the club but he was not

"He was keeping tabs on me for six months and I flew up there, met him, went into his office and I was told by my agents to ask him these sorts of questions 'Who else are you going to be signing?' because I was his first summer signing that season, fresh into the Premier League," Halford said on the Undr The Cosh podcast.

"So I thought if I'm going to be leaving a team like Reading, who finished seventh, I'm going to need to know what type of players you're going to be bringing in and what your aspects, dreams and goals are for the next season.

"I asked him that question and oh my god the daggers that I got, I just made a big mistake.

"Then I read his book and he's got a whole chapter about me in his book, and he said he should've just pulled the plug there and then - he said I came in, slumped in my chair and asked him who else he's going to be signing."

Halford only went on to make nine appearances in the first half of the 2007-08 season for Sunderland and he was sent off twice in that time - he would soon exit the club though and after loan spells with Charlton Athletic and Sheffield United from 2008 onwards, Halford would be sold to Wolves in 2009 to continue his career.

The rivalry between Keane and Halford has been played out in the media in the past though, with some pretty scathing comments from both sides.

What have Roy Keane and Greg Halford said about each other?

A few months after his exit from Sunderland in 2009, Halford let rip into Keane's management style, saying his man management was non-existent and he was not approachable in the view of his squad.

A few years later in January 2014, before Halford's Nottingham Forest took on West Ham United in the FA Cup, Keane criticised his former player by saying he was a disaster for him at the Black Cats and that he was very, very poor - that was before Halford starred in a 5-0 win over the Hammers as a striker.

And as mentioned, Keane lambasted Halford in one of his books, saying that he should have walked up to sign for the club when he was at Reading but also that he should have shut the deal down once the questions began.