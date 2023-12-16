Highlights Sunderland is a big club with high expectations that should be competing in the Premier League.

Michael Beale will face a difficult task to gain promotion and should be wary of the club's lofty expectations.

Beale's first game in charge could be against Newcastle in the FA Cup, adding to the pressure on him to succeed immediately.

Graem Souness has offered a warning to incoming Sunderland coach Michael Beale.

According to The Athletic, Beale is in advanced talks to take over at the Stadium of Light and will be in attendance for today’s clash against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The Black Cats have been searching for a replacement to Tony Mowbray following his dismissal earlier this month.

Mike Dodds was placed in charge on a temporary basis, winning two from two, while the club sought a permanent successor.

Beale is expected to take charge of the first team, returning to management just a couple of months after his spell at Rangers came to a premature end.

Souness warns Beale about Sunderland

Souness has claimed that Sunderland are a club that should be competing in the Premier League given their size.

However, he has warned it will be a difficult task to gain promotion with the Wearside outfit and that he should be wary of the club’s lofty expectations.

“Michael Beale looks set to take over as the new head coach at Sunderland, and I suspect that job will be just as difficult as he found it at Rangers,” wrote Souness, via the Daily Mail.

“It was a gamble going to Rangers and it did not work for him. Sunderland will be something similar in that it is a huge club with big expectation. They are a Premier League club, in reality. One of his early games will also be against Newcastle in the FA Cup - I wish him all the best!”

A number of names were linked with the vacancy at the Stadium of Light, with Reims manager Will Still most heavily associated with potentially making the switch to Sunderland.

It was claimed he held positive talks with the club, but the size of the compensation fee required proved a stumbling block in their attempts to hire the 31-year-old.

Sunderland league position

Sunderland are currently sixth in the Championship table ahead of this afternoon’s game with the Robins.

The Black Cats finished sixth last season, and will be aiming for another top six spot this year as they aim for promotion to the top flight.

Beale’s first game in charge could be next weekend’s home fixture against an in-form Coventry City on 23 December.

Dodds will oversee the trip to Ashton Gate, where he will look to make it three wins from three as interim manager.

Beale will be under pressure to succeed immediately

Mowbray was a popular figure at the Stadium of Light, particularly among supporters, so replacing him will be tricky.

The 60-year-old’s departure was a surprise because he was doing a good job with the team, and had them competing for promotion despite certain factors holding the side back.

Beale will have a few issues to deal with, such as transfer speculation over key players and misfiring forwards.

Souness is right that this job will come with a lot of expectations, which he struggled to handle at Rangers, so this will be an interesting appointment.