It has been reported that Sunderland have been watching Stade Rennais midfielder Glen Kamara ahead of the January transfer window, with the ex-Leeds United man only joining the Ligue 1 side in the summer.

The report comes via Jeunes Footeux, who have reported that the Black Cats are yet to decide whether to make a move for the Finland international, but have seemingly kept tabs on the player since moving to the top-flight of French football.

During the 2023/24 season, he was a key figure in the middle of the park for Leeds, often playing well alongside Ilia Gruev or Ethan Ampadu at the base of a two-man midfield, with their contributions helping the Whites reach the play-off final.

But they fell short against Southampton at Wembley and Kamara, like Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, and Archie Gray, were first-team players to have moved on since then. Like Leeds, Sunderland will be hoping to make the play-offs at least this season.

They have the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg, and Dan Neil to call upon in Regis Le Bris' midfield. However, only Alan Browne has vast experience akin to the 29-year-old Kamara.

We asked FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith for his thoughts on the Sunderland links to Kamara, and whether he believes that they should acquire him when the window opens next month.

He said: "Personally, I don't think it would be that much of a surprise to see Glen Kamara back at the top-end of the Championship.

"It's so soon after leaving, obviously, but he was very good for Leeds last season.

"He came in for a lot of criticism for the lack of goals, and obviously that was a bit of a concern, but he did have a very good year based on the year as a whole last year.

"I do think it would be a very good signing for Sunderland if they did pull it off.

"Having loaned out Pierre Ekwah, I don't think they have missed him, but there is scope for a deep-lying midfielder.

"One that can keep Le Bris' side ticking over in possession and to start to gain some more control over their opposition.

"The matches, from the outside looking in being a Leeds fan, they do seem a lot more chaotic in the past few months when they stopped winning as consistently.

"I'm sure that is something Le Bris is looking to rectify. At 29, I'm sure he would be a good addition into that young midfield.

"He's the sort of January signing that makes a lot of sense for a team like them.

"It'll boost the strength in depth, obviously, given the injuries they have at the moment.

"He adds a lot of experience into the team, while also fitting into their aggressive and intense style of play already.

"Kamara, for me, was a real joy to watch last season. He was so silky on the ball, with his ability to beat a man and keep the ball moving.

"But one thing that flew under the radar was how good he was out of possession, with his pressing high up the pitch to help win the ball back for Leeds.

"If Sunderland do get him, then that is something they can look forward to."

Glen Kamara's best attributes would suit Sunderland

Kamara was a vital cog in Leeds' midfield last season, showcasing his impressive press resistance and ball-carrying abilities. His composure under pressure allowed him to evade opponents and progress the ball into dangerous areas.

Kamara is a solid player and in their quest for promotion, the Wearside outfit would surely benefit from a player of his calibre and experience in the heart of their youthful midfield. Kamara's intensity out of possession was also crucial, as his high work rate and relentless pressing helped in terms of high regains, which Le Bris will be keen on for Sunderland.

His engine enabled him to cover large areas of the pitch, making him a key figure in both defensive and attacking transitions. Before his summer move to Rennes, Kamara consistently provided balance to Leeds' midfield, ensuring they remained competitive in possession and solid without it.

Despite sitting fourth, Sunderland average the 14th-highest possession per match in the league. That is not always a concern, but having control in some games could be a way of providing Le Bris' team with more stability and in-game management, which Kamara would provide.