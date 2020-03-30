Sunderland get fresh boardroom update as wait for owner news continues

In a wide-ranging interview with the Radio Times, Charlie Methven has revealed that Sunderland could be under new ownership come the end of May as things stand right now.

It’s been a while since Stewart Donald signalled his intention to sell the club after his brief spell in charge and fans have been eager to see new owners come in as soon as possible.

However, with the current situation globally, it’s perhaps understandable things have gone a bit quiet on that front – though Methven, who still holds a minor stake in the club, believes that a changing of the guard isn’t too far away.

He was speaking to the publication ahead of the release of the second series of Sunderland Til I Die, and revealed that the end of May could see a change in ownership on Wearside.

He said:

“As things stand here right now we still believe the club will be in new hands by the end of May.”

Black Cats fans are going to be hoping that is the case and may well be keen for the season to have resumed by then, with them looking to earn promotion back into the Championship.

The Verdict

Sunderland fans are eager to see fresh impetus arrive in the boardroom but with everything going on, and with the way the club has gone in the recent past, they will not be holding their breath by a long chalk.

Methven has said what Black Cats fans want to hear, but until the change has taken place there will be little counting of chickens in the north east.