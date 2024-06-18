Sunderland transfer target Musa Drammeh is set to be available as a free agent this summer.

According to Solofichajes123, the forward’s contract with Sevilla has not been renewed.

This means that the striker will be available to discuss terms with prospective new clubs over a move during this transfer window.

Drammeh has been a part of the Sevilla reserve side, having been unable to break into the Spanish side’s first team plans.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move abroad, and could make the switch to English football for next season.

Sunderland face competition for Musa Drammeh

Sunderland were one of three EFL sides linked with a move for Drammeh earlier this year.

The Black Cats face competition from Championship rivals Cardiff City, as well as League One side Birmingham City.

The Wearside outfit had offers for the player rejected in January, and are now expected to return with concrete interest in him again this summer.

This development surrounding his contract will come as good news for Sunderland, who can now sign him as a free agent.

Drammeh has impressed in the fourth tier of Spanish football, which led to Sevilla attempting to sign terms with him to keep him at the club.

However, he has turned that down in favour of looking elsewhere in a bid to find regular first team game time.

It remains to be seen whether he would be willing to move away from his native Spain in order to find that game time.

But he is likely to have three English clubs vying for his signature given the previously reported interest.

Birmingham’s relegation to League One could scupper their attempts to sign the forward, who is capable of playing through the middle or out wide on the right flank.

The Blues came 22nd in the table, and suffered the drop to the third tier where they haven’t competed since 1995.

Sunderland’s striker problems

Sunderland striker league goals and appearances 2023/24 (per Fbref.com) Player Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Mason Burstow 20 (12) 1 (1) Nazariy Rusyn 21 (9) 2 (1) Luis Semedo 23 (4) 0 Eliezer Mayenda 8 (1) 0

Last season saw Sunderland struggle with finding the ideal number nine to lead the line up front.

A lack of goals from all of their options proved a significant issue, which was costly for Mike Dodds' side in their bid for a promotion push.

Mason Burstow has since departed the Stadium of Light as well, returning to parent club Chelsea at the end of the season.

It is likely that the Black Cats will want to strengthen in this area next season, after the likes of Burstow, Nazariy Rusyn, Luis Semedo and Eliezer Mayenda combined for a total of three league goals between them (all stats from Fbref).

Drammeh pursuit is in line with Sunderland’s philosophy

This move would be very on brand for Sunderland, who have a track record of scouring the market for bright, young talent.

Moving from Spain’s fourth tier to the Championship would be a big step up for the 22-year-old, and it could take him some time to adapt to his new surroundings.

Sunderland need a strong solution to their striker problem now, so he might not be what most supporters would like to see arrive.

But, as a free transfer, he could prove a smart long-term option if he can rise to his potential over the next few years.