Sunderland are keen on hiring Will Still as their next permanent manager.

According to HITC, the Black Cats still hold an interest in the 31-year-old following their failed pursuit of him at the tail end of 2023.

Still was approached as a potential replacement for Tony Mowbray last December, but the Championship side were unable to strike an agreement with the Reims manager.

Sunderland instead opted to appoint Michael Beale as the 60-year-old’s successor, but Beale has since been dismissed after just nine weeks in charge.

This has left the Black Cats without a manager, with Mike Dodds placed as interim head coach until the end of the campaign.

Will Still latest

It is believed that Still is the club’s first choice as Beale’s permanent replacement, which is likely to be pursued during the summer.

The Wearside outfit is fighting for promotion to the Premier League this season, but see Still as their preferred candidate regardless of which division they will be competing in next year.

The team’s form in recent weeks has seen them fall behind in the race for a top six finish, but there is still a chance they can earn a play-off place again, having come sixth last year under Mowbray.

Reims are currently competing for European qualification in Ligue 1, which has made it difficult to try and persuade Still to leave midway through the term.

The young coach has a contract with the French side until the summer of 2025, but it has been reported that a significantly lower compensation fee can be negotiated this summer as opposed to attempting to hire him now.

This could open the door for his arrival at the Stadium of Light for next season.

Still has earned a lot of praise for his work since taking over from Oscar Garcia in 2022, leading the team to an 11th place finish last year.

The team is currently eighth in the top flight, four points behind fifth place Monaco, which would earn a place in the Europa League.

Sunderland league position

Meanwhile, Sunderland are 10th in the Championship table, four points behind sixth place Coventry City.

Beale lost the final two games of his reign, which saw the team lose ground in the battle for a play-off place.

Defeats to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City cost the former Rangers boss his position just 63 days into his reign at the Stadium of Light.

Dodds’ first game back as interim head coach will come against Swansea City on 24 February.

Still would be an exciting appointment at Sunderland

The work Still has done in France has earned him a lot of plaudits, and European qualification would be an impressive achievement.

If the club does gain promotion to the Premier League, then they will be a very enticing project for someone like the 31-year-old.

Any prospective Sunderland manager will have to be comfortable working as a head coach, with Kristjaan Speakman playing a very big role in player recruitment, as well as being keen to utilise young players.

This should suit Still, which makes him a strong candidate to take on the Sunderland job, but it remains to be seen if he can be convinced to join the Championship side.