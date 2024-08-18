Highlights Sunderland are still struggling to reach contract agreement with Jack Clarke amid interest from other clubs.

Their asking price has forced sides out of the race for the winger this summer.

Selling Clarke may be an option if the price is right, but the Black Cats must have replacements lined up.

Sunderland are still struggling to strike a contract agreement with Jack Clarke.

This is according to Alan Nixon, who believes the Black Cats are still trying to get the player tied down to fresh terms, as they look to keep their star man for the foreseeable future.

He may have endured a fairly mixed loan spell back in 2021/22, but he played his part in the club's promotion back to the Championship, and did enough to earn a permanent move to the Stadium of Light from Tottenham Hotspur.

Since joining permanently, the player has been able to take his game to a new level, and has become one of the most talented wingers in the English second tier.

Jack Clarke's 2022/23 + 2023/24 campaigns at Sunderland (All competitions) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 50 11 14 2023/24 42 15 4

Proving to be a major threat in the final third and managing to kickstart his career following a disappointing spell at Spurs, it's no surprise that he has attracted interest from elsewhere since his switch to Wearside.

Earlier this summer, Southampton were linked with a move for the player and that was no shock, with Ryan Fraser and David Brooks leaving the club following the end of their loan spells at St Mary's.

West Ham United were also linked with the Englishman, but Crysencio Summerville has joined the Irons since then and that could have ruled out a move for Clarke, which is a boost for the Black Cats, who are seemingly intent on keeping him.

However, keeping him won't be an easy task, with the player likely to attract plenty of interest between now and the end of the summer window.

He showed his class on the opening day of this term, with his goal against Cardiff City likely to have impressed those who potentially remain interested in a move for him.

The Black Cats are still attempting to get Clarke tied down to fresh terms, according to Nixon.

However, the same journalist, via his Patreon, has also reported that the two parties are struggling to come to an agreement.

The club are keen to give the player a pay rise - but they are yet to come up with an offer that has satisfied Clarke's camp and at this point - it looks as though there's some way to go in these negotiations.

However, an exit may not be possible during this window either, with the Wearside club's price tag reportedly forcing clubs out of the race for him this summer.

Sunderland should be prepared for all scenarios with Jack Clarke

The Black Cats should be prepared to accept an offer for Clarke during this window if it's sufficient and will allow them time to bring a potential replacement in.

At this point, it would be difficult to see the player putting pen to paper on fresh terms.

Losing him for a low fee or for free would be a major kick in the teeth, so selling him wouldn't be the worst option.

However, the Wearside outfit need targets lined up in case he does go, because a player of his quality will need to be sufficiently replaced.

It will be interesting to see what happens between now and the end of the window.