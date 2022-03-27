Sunderland forward in line for new contract amidst transfer interest

Sunderland are hoping to tie down Ross Stewart to a new contract after transfer talk intensified on his future.

Stewart is currently away on international duty with Scotland and is currently League One’s top goalscorer with 22 goals and has enjoyed an incredibly impressive first season on Wearside.

He’s enjoying the best form of his career which has inevitably led to interest in him from other clubs, with Swansea City reportedly tracking him in January. This coincides with the Daily Record reporting that Sunderland have become increasingly aware of interest in him from other clubs.

With Stewart’s positive form, he was called up to Scotland’s national team for the upcoming friendlies which will only intensify interest from him elsewhere.

This recognition and overall form has led to the club wanting to tie down their key asset to a new deal, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Stewart’s current deal expires in 2023.

The Verdict

It’s a key time in the season for Sunderland and any distractions will be unwanted. However, ensuring their best player is tied down to a long-term contract should be high up on the agenda of the board.

Alex Neil will want assurances that his best players will be looked after, however if Sunderland do miss out on promotion this season, it will be hard to keep hold of their key players.

Losing Stewart will be such a blow considering the amount of goals he’s scored this season. The nearest player to him in terms of goals is Elliott Embleton with five which just highlights his importance to the team.