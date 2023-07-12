AFC Wimbledon are set to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Alex Bass on a season-long loan deal, according to Alan Nixon.

The League Two side may have lost a couple of valuable players this summer - but they have been reasonably busy in the transfer market, spending transfer fees, dipping into the loan market and making full use of the free agent market too.

At this stage, they have also kept some of their key players and will be pleased to see Jack Currie still at the club considering the interest he previously generated in his signature.

They managed to secure a 1-0 victory against Reading in a recent pre-season friendly and although the Royals' team was very inexperienced, Johnnie Jackson's side can be extremely pleased with their efforts.

And they now look set to strengthen their side further by bringing in Bass, who will be hoping to secure and retain a starting spot at Plough Lane as the Dons look to secure promotion back to League One at the second time of asking.

How is Sunderland's goalkeeping department shaping up?

With Bass on his way out, the Black Cats will need to bring in a replacement because they only have a very limited number of goalkeeping options at the club.

Jacob Carney was released this summer and even Anthony Patterson's future isn't certain, with the Wearside outfit's current first-choice stopper previously attracting Premier League interest.

With this in mind, both the goalkeeping and forward departments need to be addressed as a priority if Bass does seal a temporary switch to the English capital.

Bass may not have played very much for Tony Mowbray's side last season - but he was a useful player to have as an understudy and someone else will need to come in and challenge Patterson for his starting place.

If they can bring in someone who will give Patterson a run for his money, that will only help to drive up performance levels in the goalkeeping department as the Black Cats prepare for another possible promotion charge.

Is this move to AFC Wimbledon a positive one for Alex Bass?

He could have potentially moved to Leyton Orient - and the chance to be a starter in the third tier would have been good for him.

However, Middlesbrough's Sol Brynn made the move to the English capital instead to replace Lawrence Vigouroux and you feel Boro wouldn't have sanctioned this loan switch unless their young stopper was getting plenty of game time.

That would have limited Bass' appearances if Brynn had stayed fit, so a move to Plough Lane is probably better for him even though the Dons are still plying their trade in the fourth tier of English football.

Jackson's side have made a number of positive additions and there's still plenty of time left to go in the window, so Bass is joining at a potentially exciting time for Wimbledon who will be keen to get back to the third tier sooner rather than later.

The Sunderland man will need to perform well at the fourth-tier side if he wants to give himself the best chance of starting regularly though.